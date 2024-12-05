Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $478,000 in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Price Performance

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $94.74 and a 1-year high of $100.78.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

