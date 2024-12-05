Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 18,223 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 113,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

NUEM opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

