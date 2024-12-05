Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,335 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 339,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 306,614 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

