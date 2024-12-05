FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $162,360.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00.
FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.
Institutional Trading of FormFactor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
