FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $162,360.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.