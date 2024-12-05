Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Fortive stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 17.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,031,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

