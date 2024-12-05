Fred B. Craves Sells 3,600 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total transaction of $1,135,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,410. This represents a 24.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.21.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,353,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after acquiring an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,335,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.