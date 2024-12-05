Fred B. Craves Sells 3,600 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total transaction of $1,135,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,410. This represents a 24.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,353,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after acquiring an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,335,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

