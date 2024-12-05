Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.64, but opened at $44.66. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 2,868,100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

