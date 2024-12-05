Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 9134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

