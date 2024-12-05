Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $157.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Freshpet by 391.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 186,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,892,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.41. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

