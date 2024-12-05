FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.63 and traded as high as $54.29. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 387,646 shares traded.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

