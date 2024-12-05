FY2024 EPS Estimates for CVRx Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CVRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

CVRx Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVRX opened at $14.79 on Thursday. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CVRx by 312.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVRx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CVRx during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CVRx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CVRx by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

