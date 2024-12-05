FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:CIG Increased by Analyst

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.93. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
