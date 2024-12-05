Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081,413 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.21.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.