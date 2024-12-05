General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.24 and last traded at $180.66. Approximately 489,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,115,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $1,569,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $34,973,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 433,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

