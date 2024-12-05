Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 3,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Geodrill Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.