Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 3,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

