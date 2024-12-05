GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
GeoPark Stock Down 3.2 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 29.44%.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,161 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 131,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.
