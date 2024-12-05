Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock Holdings Decreased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,471,144.52. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,485,724.14. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,269,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,630. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Getty Images Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

