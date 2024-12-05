GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. GH Research PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

