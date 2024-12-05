Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.03. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $146.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.