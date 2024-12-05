GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

