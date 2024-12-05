Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Approximately 3,448,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

