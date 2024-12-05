Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) CEO Purchases $248,821.32 in Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,978.70. The trade was a 21.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of GWAV stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

