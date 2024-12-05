Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) CEO Purchases $248,821.32 in Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,978.70. The trade was a 21.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of GWAV stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $154.50.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwave Technology Solutions
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.