Guggenheim Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $140.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.35.

Shares of FIVE opened at $104.97 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 72.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 364.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

