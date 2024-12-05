GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

