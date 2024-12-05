Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.54. 41,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 475,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

