HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 35,903 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,041,600. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,217,111.70.

On Monday, November 4th, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,215,709.44.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.58 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

