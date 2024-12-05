HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

HBT opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $52,492.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 91,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,474.20. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,998 shares of company stock worth $291,710. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1,082.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 104,184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

