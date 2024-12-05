Head-To-Head Comparison: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BeiGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and BeiGene”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $5.18 million 1.25 -$7.79 million ($10.99) -0.39 BeiGene $2.46 billion 8.00 -$881.71 million ($8.24) -24.52

Profitability

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Evoke Pharma and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -71.32% -308.49% -53.66% BeiGene -25.94% -25.12% -14.95%

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evoke Pharma and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene 0 2 6 0 2.75

BeiGene has a consensus price target of $253.69, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Given BeiGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeiGene is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Summary

BeiGene beats Evoke Pharma on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC. The company is also developing inhibitors comprising Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417), BGB-10188, BGB-21447, Ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), Surzebiclimab (BGB-A425), BGB-15025, BGB-26808, Lifirafenib (BGB-283), BGB-3245, BGB-30813, and BGB-43395; antibodies, including Zanidatamab, BGB-A445, and BGB-A3055, as well as BGB-16673, a BTK-targeted CDAC, and BGB-24714, a SMAC mimetic. It has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., and Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

