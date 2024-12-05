HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 51.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 5.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 149.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 388.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 725 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,529,992.96. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,175 shares of company stock worth $571,895. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $269.76 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.74 and a 200 day moving average of $244.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

