Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $935.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

