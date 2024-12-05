Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 44.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

