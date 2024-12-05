Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 3994001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Hesai Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.