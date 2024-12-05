Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 3994001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Hesai Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.