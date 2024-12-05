Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
HFRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
