Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

HFRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

