HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 33,366 Shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF worth $47,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBG. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TBG stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

About TBG Dividend Focus ETF

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

