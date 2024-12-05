HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $49,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $267.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 59.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

