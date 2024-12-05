HighTower Advisors LLC Has $36.40 Million Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

