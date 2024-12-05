HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $54,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

