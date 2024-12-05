HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

