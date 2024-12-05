Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $719.92 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

