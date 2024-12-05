Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
