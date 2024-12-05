Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

