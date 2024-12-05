Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $3,872,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $2,694,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

