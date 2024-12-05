Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.92, but opened at $33.10. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 3,079,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,446.53. The trade was a 64.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,495 shares of company stock valued at $22,548,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.