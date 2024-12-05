Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 26,690 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,883. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

