Holocene Advisors LP Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.08.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

