Holocene Advisors LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of GXO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GXO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

