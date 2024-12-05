Holocene Advisors LP Sells 9,896 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

