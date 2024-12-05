Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 7,360 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Andersons worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

