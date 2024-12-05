Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,060 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 443.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 226.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 132,016 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 85.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 93.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

