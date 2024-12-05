Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 583,660 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Denny’s worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

